SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.90

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.90 and traded as high as $108.80. SAP shares last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 1,007,361 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.43 ($142.37).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

