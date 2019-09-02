Sanofi’s (SNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group upgraded Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

