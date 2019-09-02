Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.10. Saga Communications shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 5,512 shares traded.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 505.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 101.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.