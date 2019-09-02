Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $994.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will post $994.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $986.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Sabre posted sales of $970.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sabre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. 1,024,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

