Royal Bank of Canada Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $117.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83. Elastic has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $5,518,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock valued at $166,065,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.