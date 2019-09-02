Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 410 Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter worth about $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.13. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 1-year low of $98.28 and a 1-year high of $114.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.78.

