Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 2,662 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $158.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

