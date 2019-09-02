Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $341,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $2,476,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

