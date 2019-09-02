Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 1,187 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after buying an additional 381,084 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $716,081,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,289. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,642,748. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

