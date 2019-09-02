Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,623,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.