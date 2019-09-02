Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,698,632. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

