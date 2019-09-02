Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,879,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $317,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 254,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,326. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

