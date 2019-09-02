Robert W. Baird Lowers Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGE opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

