RevolutionVR (RVR) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. RevolutionVR has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $1,332.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00656440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00016060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

