Reviewing Jiayin Group (JFIN) and Its Competitors

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Jiayin Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

This table compares Jiayin Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million $88.98 million 27.23 Jiayin Group Competitors $5.02 billion $817.71 million 10.95

Jiayin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group Competitors 11.35% 32.11% 3.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiayin Group Competitors 273 995 1181 63 2.41

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.72%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Jiayin Group competitors beat Jiayin Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.