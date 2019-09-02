Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Decreased by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 64.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,378 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.4% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 107,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Republic Services by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 236,204 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.25. 1,121,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,373. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

