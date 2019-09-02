Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

RNST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 110,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $84,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Renasant by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $7,190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

