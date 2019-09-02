REDW Wealth LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $292.45. 54,593,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,392,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.78. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.