REDW Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,076,000 after buying an additional 1,799,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,351,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $55.22. 3,273,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

