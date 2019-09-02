Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 607 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1,067.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

