Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 65.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 51,691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,092. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.81. 640,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $142.94.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

