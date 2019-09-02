Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.7% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

GDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. 30,875,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,575,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

