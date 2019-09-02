Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $462,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.81. 282,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. First Analysis boosted their target price on Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

