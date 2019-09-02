Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.98. 422,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,796. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

