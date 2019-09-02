Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,130,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,048,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,739 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 11,271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 614,049 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,610,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,641,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.15. 374,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $61.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.