Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.37. 294,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $129.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

