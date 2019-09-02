Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,668 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,823. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $104.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.