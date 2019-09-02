Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Franklin Electric (FELE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) in the last few weeks:

8/27/2019 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2019 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

8/14/2019 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2019 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $55.59.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $60,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $875,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after buying an additional 263,676 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,130,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,183,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,017,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,840,000 after buying an additional 158,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,140,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

