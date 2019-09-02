RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Head to Head Survey

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $114.96 million 3.22 $36.10 million $2.13 8.65 Penns Woods Bancorp $68.21 million 2.84 $14.71 million N/A N/A

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.28%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 25.83% 10.64% 1.41% Penns Woods Bancorp 21.76% 11.10% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

