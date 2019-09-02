Raymond James Lowers Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Price Target to $8.00

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald Lee Nies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 157,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 519,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

