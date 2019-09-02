Raymond James Cuts Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target to $28.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 508.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $253,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $271,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $338,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

