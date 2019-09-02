RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of RANJY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 1,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,259. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $31.95.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

