QYNO Price Hits $0.0012 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, QYNO has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $1,335.00 and $35.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

