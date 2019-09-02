Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 213.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 112,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $11.68. 2,356,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

