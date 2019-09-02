Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 383,628 Shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,628 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Dean Foods worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 54.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 15.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

DF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price objective on Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

DF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Dean Foods Co has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dean Foods Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

