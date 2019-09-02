Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,392.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,936. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

