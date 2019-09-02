Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $458.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.38.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.