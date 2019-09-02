Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 23.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 110,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.92. 6,029,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,483,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.