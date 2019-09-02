Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GAP by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,406,000 after buying an additional 960,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GAP by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 341,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,069,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,623,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,508,000 after buying an additional 734,097 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,333,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. Gap Inc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

