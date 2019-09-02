Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $204.93 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00020535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Crex24, BCEX and Liquid. In the last week, Qtum has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $204.93 million and approximately $138.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005104 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,738,884 coins and its circulating supply is 95,988,864 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ABCC, Gate.io, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Coinone, GOPAX, Bibox, Liquid, Liqui, Bitbns, BigONE, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Bithumb, Kucoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, HBUS, OKEx, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Crex24, Allcoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, EXX, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Coindeal, BitForex, LBank, Ovis, Huobi, Bit-Z, Exrates, Bittrex, Iquant, CoinEgg, DigiFinex, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

