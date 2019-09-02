ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after buying an additional 1,160,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.
MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,362. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
