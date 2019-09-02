ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after buying an additional 1,160,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,362. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

