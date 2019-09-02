Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.66. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $132.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,005 shares in the company, valued at $13,064,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $252,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,123.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,041 shares of company stock worth $9,867,915 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth $2,267,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 65.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 23.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

