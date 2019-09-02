Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

