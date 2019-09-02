Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Up 0.4%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69, approximately 42,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

