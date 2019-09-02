Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 385.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,133,000 after acquiring an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.92. 847,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

