PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Position Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,316,000 after acquiring an additional 427,907 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $14,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 38.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $7,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $51,051.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,360,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,051,672.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,931 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 68,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

