Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 29,277 Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,277 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seadrill by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Seadrill by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SDRL traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 689,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Seadrill Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Seadrill’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDRL shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

