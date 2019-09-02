PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.15 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.19.

NYSE:PNM opened at $51.01 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,035,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PNM Resources by 105.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 1,004.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

