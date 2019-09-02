Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $3.63. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 15,473 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
The stock has a market cap of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.