Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $3.63. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 15,473 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 954,161 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

