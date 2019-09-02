Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 202,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

